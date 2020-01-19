Analysts Set Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $52.55

Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,147 shares of company stock worth $3,610,823. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 379,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 141,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. 625,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

