Analysts Set Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) PT at $5.88

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Party City Holdco news, CEO James M. Harrison bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,651.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews bought 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 19.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 43.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 56.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the period.

Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 4,101,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,452. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $284.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

