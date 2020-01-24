Analysts Set Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) Target Price at GBX 969

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 969 ($12.75).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Investec cut Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of PNN stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,116.50 ($14.69). 833,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,018.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 859.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,110.50 ($14.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 13.66 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

