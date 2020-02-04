Analysts Set PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) PT at $21.67

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 80.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.20 on Friday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

