Analysts Set PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) PT at $4.94

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSW. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:PFSW traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.29. 18,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PFSweb will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

