Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Target Price at $24.17

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

