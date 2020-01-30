Analysts Set PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Price Target at $158.50

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.18.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 182,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $2,746,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $148.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

