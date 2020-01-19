Analysts Set Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) PT at $11.75

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of PTE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 967,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,245.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $78,659.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $137,344 over the last 90 days. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Polarityte by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Polarityte by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Polarityte by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

