Analysts Set Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$3.67

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $537.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.74. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$4.05.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$375.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?