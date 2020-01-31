Analysts Set Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Target Price at $124.86

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.86.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.42. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index