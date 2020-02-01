Analysts Set Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Target Price at $81.77

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,015,000 after buying an additional 308,210 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,290,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,113,000 after buying an additional 158,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

