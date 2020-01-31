Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $64.09

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,763,000 after purchasing an additional 418,164 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,537,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,455,000 after buying an additional 378,227 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,524,000 after buying an additional 289,791 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,763,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

