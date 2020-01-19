Analysts Set Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT at $11.67

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 322,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

