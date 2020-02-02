Analysts Set Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $17.65

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of RF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.57. 24,723,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,872. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,694.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,456,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,806 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

