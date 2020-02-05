Analysts Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) PT at €54.63

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.27 ($64.26).

RNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Renault stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €34.81 ($40.48). 1,360,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.20 and a 200 day moving average of €47.24.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?