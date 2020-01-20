Analysts Set Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target at $41.75

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGI. BWS Financial increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of REGI opened at $25.40 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

