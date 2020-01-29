Analysts Set Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price at $127.28

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $129.61 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $4,884,950.00. Insiders have sold 267,081 shares of company stock valued at $38,638,294 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 87.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 486.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 66.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

