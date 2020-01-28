Analysts Set Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Price Target at GBX 249

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249 ($3.28).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

RBS stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 218.10 ($2.87). 13,877,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.83. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,976.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

