Analysts Set Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $12.17

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 2,174,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.81. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

