Analysts Set Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Target Price at €96.42

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €96.81 ($112.57).

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of SAN stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €89.11 ($103.62). 2,092,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.10. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

