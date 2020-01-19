Analysts Set Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target at $8.60

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Savara has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savara will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter worth $83,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth $59,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 31.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

