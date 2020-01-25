Analysts Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. 892,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,250. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Select Medical by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Select Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 1,548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

