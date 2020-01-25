Analysts Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Price Target at GBX 206.83

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.83 ($2.72).

SNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

SNR traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company had a trading volume of 571,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.86. The company has a market cap of $687.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

