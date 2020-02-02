Analysts Set Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target at $1.90

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

SENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SENS opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 1,595.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,150,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,082,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

