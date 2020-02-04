Analysts Set Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) PT at $589.32

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $588.22.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $17.92 on Wednesday, hitting $574.91. 835,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,070. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $410.35 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $578.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

