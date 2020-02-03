Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Target Price at $79.83

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SITE traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $98.64. 281,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.01. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $103.76.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $885,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $1,829,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,338,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,424 shares of company stock worth $12,212,740. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol