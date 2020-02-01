Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) PT at $94.53

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

SLG opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,277,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,525,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $19,906,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 94.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

