Analysts Set So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) PT at $18.65

Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.60 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in So-Young International by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that So-Young International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?