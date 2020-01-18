Analysts Set South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Target Price at $33.25

Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 85.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

