Analysts Set Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $38.89

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 117,392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

