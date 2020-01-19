Analysts Set Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) PT at $20.00

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $227,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,650.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $675,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 12,223.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPAR opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.45. Spartan Motors has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

