Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) PT at GBX 2,681.67

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,681.67 ($35.28).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXS. Bank of America lowered shares of Spectris to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,670 ($35.12) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Spectris to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,713 ($35.69) on Friday. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,866.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,597.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

