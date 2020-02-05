Analysts Set Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Target Price at $23.80

Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SPT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 233,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,439. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $4,527,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

