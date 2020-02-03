Analysts Set SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target at $53.60

Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPX by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPX by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 157,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,402,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPXC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,190. SPX has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

