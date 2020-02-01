Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT at $68.64

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

