Analysts Set Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) PT at $33.14

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 54.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 87,961 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

