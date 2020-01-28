Analysts Set Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Price Target at $86.25

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $15,353,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,351 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $207.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?