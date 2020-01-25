Analysts Set State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $79.25

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after buying an additional 2,323,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 868.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,831. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

