Analysts Set Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stratasys by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Stratasys by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $5,916,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 24.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

