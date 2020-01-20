Analysts Set Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) PT at $19.50

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

TAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 443.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 162,428 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,415. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

