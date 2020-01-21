Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $24.33

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 834,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

