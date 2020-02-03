Analysts Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) PT at $54.00

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

TRNO stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

