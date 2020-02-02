Analysts Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target at $86.00

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TTEK traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 473,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $90.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $210,616.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,983.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 111,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

