Analysts Set TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Target Price at $3.33

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 446,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,310. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $187.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 282,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 365,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund