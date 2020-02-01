Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) PT at $10.05

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $82,369,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,337,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,625,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,139 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

