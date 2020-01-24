Analysts Set TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) PT at GBX 273.83

Shares of TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

TIFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LON TIFS traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 237.30 ($3.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,273. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

