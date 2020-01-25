Analysts Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target at $41.14

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tilray has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,666,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,534,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tilray by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 101,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $3,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tilray by 465.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Tilray by 843.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?