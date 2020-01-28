Analysts Set TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) Price Target at €29.94

Shares of TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.94 ($34.81).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €27.10 ($31.51) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.77 ($34.62) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

TLG traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.65 ($34.48). 485,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.76. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. TLG Immobilien has a one year low of €22.60 ($26.28) and a one year high of €29.30 ($34.07).

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Roth IRA