Analysts Set TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Target Price at C$121.00

Several brokerages have commented on X. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$119.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$77.14 and a 12 month high of C$121.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.50 million. Analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 5.9177275 EPS for the current year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

