Analysts Set TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT at $7.88

Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 642,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,506. The firm has a market cap of $423.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.55. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TrueCar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TrueCar by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

